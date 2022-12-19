Evacuations ordered for wildfire in Boulder County

The Sunshine Wildland Fire is west of Boulder in the area of Sunshine Canyon Drive.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered Monday afternoon for a wildfire that started in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive in Boulder County.

>>>Leer en Español

Firefighters were responding to what appeared to start as a structure fire that became a wildland fire that's being called the Sunshine Wildland Fire. It wasn't clear how large the wildfire was.

An evacuation order was issued at 2:12 p.m. for the area around the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. Sunshine Canyon Drive and Linden Avenue were both closed going up into the canyon.

There were no mandatory evacuation orders in the City of Boulder, but several areas were under evacuation warnings including Newlands, Mapleton Hill, Knolwood, downtown and Lower Arapahoe.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers were evacuating visitors from trails on Mount Sanitas and asked anyone who is hiking in the Mt. Sanitas area to leave the area immediately.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds was open for large animal evacuation. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley was open and available to take small animals and companion animals.

Winds were gusting between 40 and 45 mph near the site of the fire, with a very dry air mass in place, as well. Winds will start to subside around 5 p.m. with much calmer gusts tonight.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

