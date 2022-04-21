What to know ahead of extreme fire weather conditions in Colorado

Boulder is hoping people are extra careful not to cause a fire accidentally.

BOULDER, Colo. — Several departments within the City of Boulder are trying to educate the public about fire danger ahead of critical fire weather conditions Friday.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks shared information on its website Thursday for anyone who might be planning to spend time on the trails or in parks during the Red Flag warnings.

"I think people are on edge now. There [have] been a lot of fires here in Boulder," said Phillip Yates, spokesperson for the department. "And one thing we really want to make sure is that know before you go – but also have a backup plan."

"Know where you’re going, download a trail map, know exactly what kind of routes you can take up and down, and really understanding in an event of emergency, in the event of adverse weather, where do you go in that context?" Yates said.

Boulder is also hoping people are extra careful not to cause a fire accidentally.

"Certainly here in Boulder – smoking, campfires and fireworks are all prohibited. Essentially any sources of ignition are prohibited," he said.

"It's really important for people to not only know those rules but to comply with them as well," Yates said. "We're living in a different time. Fire season is all year long. People need to take that extra step, embrace that responsibility. We have to protect these public lands and our communities."

"If you're mowing the lawn, or using a weed wacker, that could actually start a fire. So be aware of that," said Marya Washburn, spokesperson for Boulder Fire-Rescue.

"If your car is hot and you parked on some tall grass, that could start a fire. So be conscious of anything that could spark anything," Washburn said.

The fire department also shared information online Thursday about its preparations.

Washburn said the department has staffed up its wildland division to respond to any potential fires, as well as any other typical fire needs around the city. But beyond staffing and gear checks, Washburn said it's also important for first responders and community members to check on each other.

"Just making sure folks take care of themselves, and each other. We know it's really stressful to have a big Red Flag day coming," she said. "So do what you need to do to be able to feel rested and ready and also know all the fire departments in this area are ready to staff up and take on whatever happens tomorrow. We are prepared."

