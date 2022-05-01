Don't disturb ash, debris from Marshall Fire, health officials say

Ash might contain toxic substances and cancer-causing chemicals, according to Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Residents returning to homes burned in the Marshall Fire should not sift through the ash and debris, which might contain toxic substances.

Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) issued that warning on Wednesday in regards to some organizations offering sifters designed to help homeowners recover belongings in the debris.

Ash contains small amounts of cancer-causing chemicals, and ash and debris from burned structures might contain toxic substances from synthetic and other materials, BCPH said.

"BCPH strongly recommends that residents do not attempt to remove debris or clean up properties that have been damaged or destroyed and under no circumstances should residents disturb ash regardless of what personal protective equipment (PPE) they may have," BCPH says in a news release.

Older buildings may contain asbestos and lead, the health department said.

The ultra-fine particles in the ash can go deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream and damage internal organs. Even an N95 mask can allow small amounts of ash to reach your lungs.

Fire professionals recommend only salvaging items that can be removed without sifting through ashes, BCPH said.

"Recovering personal and precious possessions is important and emotional to those who have lost so much due to the fires," the release says. "Never compromise your safety or health in an effort to recovery belongings."

For those whose houses in the burn area were not damaged by the fires, Boulder County offers these tips for safe cleanup:

Stay indoors or leave the burn area on windy days.

Keep doors and windows closed.

Check air filters regularly and replace them when visibly soiled for homes with central air.

Use rugs inside and outside entrances to catch any possible debris on shoes.

Avoid tracking debris into the house and remove shoes.

Wear proper PPE when cleaning ash: N95 or equivalent mask, latex or nitrile gloves, and eye protection.

Use a damp mop or cloth to clean away visible dust in the house.

Don't use harsh chemical cleaners or vinegar, as they can react with chemicals in the ash. Soap and water are adequate.

Soft surfaces and fabrics should be laundered or discarded.

Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter system.

For exterior cleaning, spray with water. Don't sweep ash. Consider wearing an N95 or equivalent mask or respirator.