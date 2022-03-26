Fast-moving wildfire burning near NCAR in Boulder

About 1,200 homes have been ordered to evacuate.

BOULDER, Colo. — About 1,200 homes are being ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said wireless emergency alerts have been sent to all cell phones in the affected area.

We are working on multiple notifications to the community right now but if you’re in either of these shaded areas please EVACUATE NOW. We will continue to share info as the #NCARfire evolves. Also working to find a secure media staging area. Will tweet when found pic.twitter.com/xtvFgLgylm — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

The CU Boulder South Campus was also being evacuated due to the NCAR Fire, BPD said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed, and rangers are working to get visitors out of the park.

BPD said their dispatch was being inundated with calls, and they asked the public to avoid the area and not to call 911 to report it.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

