Woman charged with petty offense in Tally Ho Trail Fire in Boulder County

A 48-year-old woman was charged with "firing woods or prairie" in the 10-acre fire that burned April 19 in the Twin Lakes area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who spread ashes from a fire pit in her garden bed was charged last week with a petty offense for her role in starting a 10-acre wildfire in April.

The Tally Ho Trail Fire caused more than $20,000 in damage to yards and fences, and burned open-space grassland in the Twin Lakes area on April 19. The fire, which didn't cause any injuries, was one of 12 wildland fires so far in Boulder County that have burned about 400 acres combined.

Helena Syrovatkova, 48, faces one charge of "firing woods or prairie" for criminal negligence in starting the fire, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Thursday. The state legislature recently amended the charge from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a petty offense.

Syrovatkova cooperated with detectives from the beginning of the investigation, BCSO said.

The investigation found that she lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit on the night of April 18 and extinguished it that same evening. There were no fire restrictions in place at that time.

About noon the next day, she spread the ashes in a garden bed along a backyard fence, believing the ashes would be good fertilizer. A short time later, she saw smoke and flames in the yard.

She went outside to try to extinguish the fire and called 911, according to BCSO.

"Investigators, after consulting with the Office of the District Attorney and other agencies, concluded that Ms. Syrovatkova’s decision to spread the ashes was criminally negligent because it amounted to a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would have exercised under similar circumstances," according to a news release.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.