Boulder Valley Schools students to return to class on schedule

According to a letter from Boulder Valley School District, classes will resume Wednesday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Schools in Boulder County will be reopening on schedule after the wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes last Thursday.

According to a letter that Boulder Valley School (BVSD) Superintendent Rob Anderson emailed to students, families and employees Sunday, classes will resume as planned on Wednesday, Jan 5.

None of the district's buildings were damaged by the Marshall Fire, the letter said, and maintenance crews are now "air scrubbing" buildings that were impacted by smoke.

WATCH ABOVE: Officials provide Sunday update on Marshall Fire.

The letter said recent snow is making it difficult to fully assess school grounds, but it does not appear that the district's playgrounds and other facilities were impacted.

The letter also said the district has increased its substitute teacher pay as they work to address staffing shortages related to the fire. "A number" of staff members have been impacted by the fire, the letter said.

The superintendent said in the letter that Xcel Energy has restored electricity to all of their buildings, and that natural gas should be back on by Tuesday. Due to a boil water order for Louisville and Superior, the letter said, the schools will be using bottled water.

991 homes were destroyed in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County, and authorities said another 127 were damaged. Two people remain missing.