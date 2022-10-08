Evacuations lifted after brush fire contained in Arvada

The fire was about 15 acres and burning near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters contained a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in Arvada.

Evacuations on a few homes were lifted about 3:40 p.m. Before that, crews were set up for structure protection. The fire got within a 100 feet of structures at its closest point, according to Arvada Fire.

No structures burned and no injuries were reported, Arvada Fire said.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was about 15 acres and burning in five locations along the railroad tracks near Highway 72. Arvada Fire said winds were calm and the fire was slow-moving.

> Video above: Sky9 flies over the brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Other agencies that responded were the Arvada Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, West Metro Fire Rescue, Fairmont Fire Rescue, Coal Creek Canyon Fire, Mountain View Fire Rescue and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Highway 72 was briefly closed to traffic and has since reopened.

Winds are currently calm and it’s a low, slow-moving fire. Additional resources responding to the incident. #hwy72fire pic.twitter.com/z1AKeNIH3t — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) August 10, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS