Pre-evacuation orders issued for brush fire near Buena Vista

The multi-acre fire is burning near County Road 319 and U.S. Highway 285, the Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management said.

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for a multi-acre brush fire near Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon, the Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. near CR 319 and U.S. Hwy. 285, about three miles southwest of Buena Vista, Chaffee County OEM said.

The pre-evacuation orders currently apply to the area about 1 to 1.5 miles south of Nachtrieb-Kelly Ranch, and those residents are asked to be prepared to leave, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation center is being established at ClearView Community Church located at 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista Police Department said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

