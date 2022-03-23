x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Pre-evacuation orders issued for brush fire near Buena Vista

The multi-acre fire is burning near County Road 319 and U.S. Highway 285, the Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management said.

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for a multi-acre brush fire near Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon, the Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. near CR 319 and U.S. Hwy. 285, about three miles southwest of Buena Vista, Chaffee County OEM said.

The pre-evacuation orders currently apply to the area about 1 to 1.5 miles south of Nachtrieb-Kelly Ranch, and those residents are asked to be prepared to leave, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation center is being established at ClearView Community Church located at 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista Police Department said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Credit: Clark Hess
Credit: Clark Hess
Credit: Clark Hess
Credit: Clark Hess


RELATED: WATCH: Grass clippings spontaneously combust, cause house fire

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

RELATED: Railroad agrees to $20 million settlement in lawsuit over 416 Fire

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.

9NEWS is the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Tegna Inc.

In Other News

Railroad agrees to $20 million settlement in lawsuit over 2018 fire