Brush fire burning near Chatfield Reservoir

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue has gained control of a brush fire burning near Hiddenbrook Court, which is southeast of Chatfield Reservoir in unincorporated Douglas County.
South Metro said several acres are burning between Chatfield Drive and the Back Country subdivisions but forward progress has been stopped. No injuries have been reported and crews are continuing to put out spot fires on fence posts and vegetation.
This story will be updated.
