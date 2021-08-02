Brush fire near Cherry Creek State Park forces evacuations

Crews are working in the state park near the intersection of Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered for homes on the west side of South Parker Road near Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday evening after a brush fire ignited in the area, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

The entire area behind the east entrance station in the state park to the RC Airfield was closed while crews battled the blaze, South Metro said. The entrance is near the intersection of Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

The easternmost fire line near the structures was controlled just before 6 p.m. and no homes were damaged, South Metro said. However, crews were still working on active flames on the western flank. Firefighters have been working against wind to contain the fire.

"The wind is fueling the northwest side of the fire, making suppression difficult and dangerous with embers getting into trees and causing branches to fall," South Metro said in a tweet.

**The eastern most fire line near the structures is controlled. No damages to homes. Crews still working on active flames on the western flank.**

