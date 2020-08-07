Small fire burns near Deer Creek Canyon Park

Intercanyon Fire named the fire the Twin Elk Fire. Firefighters said one person was being checked out for smoke inhalation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A small fire broke out near Deer Creek Canyon Park in Jefferson County.

Deer Creek Canyon Park is located southwest of C-470 and west of Chatfield State Park.

The fire was reported just before noon Wednesday.

The Intercanyon Fire Protection District named it the Twin Elk Fire.

Pictures from 9NEWS photojournalist John Kuhrt show homes in the vicinity of the fire.

Intercanyon Fire said a small wooden outbuilding was destroyed in the fire.

Just before 12:30 p.m., firefighters said they were able to get a fire line around the fire and that no other structures were threatened.

Jefferson County Open Space said Deer Creek Canyon Park has been closed until further notice while firefighters battle the fire.

Intercanyon Fire said the fire burned approximately two acres. The fire was fully contained just before 1 p.m.

Fire crews will be at the scene for several more hours.

One person was being checked out for possible smoke inhalation, according to an Intercanyon Fire tweet.

According to the National Weather Service, it was 91 degrees near Deer Creek Canyon Park with 8% humidity and winds were coming out of the northeast at 7 mph when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.