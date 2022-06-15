Brush fire forces evacuation of camp in Elbert County

The fire is 90% contained.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire that forced the evacuation of a summer camp in Elbert County Wednesday afternoon is now 90% contained.

Elbert County OEM said the fire is burning in the area of County Road 82 and North Elbert Road, south of the town of Elbert. Multiple agencies are responding to the fire.

JCC Ranch Camp said on their website that the camp has been evacuated to Elbert High School due to the fire.

There's no word on whether any other evacuations were issued.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

