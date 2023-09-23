Brush fire in Garfield County forces evacuations

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said people living in the Mountain Shadows subdivision and those north of Donegan Road should evacuate immediately.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire is forcing evacuations in the Glenwood Springs area Saturday.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said on social media at around 2 p.m. that there was a brush fire in West Glenwood Springs with structures threatened.

"Active flames and smoke visible," the post read.

The sheriff's office later said people living in the Mountain Shadows subdivision and those north of Donegan Road should evacuate immediately due to the fire.

People and small animals should go to the Glenwood Springs Mall, the sheriff's office said.

It's not clear how big the fire is.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

