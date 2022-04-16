Duck Pond Fire forces evacuations, closes interstate

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed due to a brush fire burning near Gypsum.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire has forced the closure of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum in western Colorado. Residents in the Willowstone neighborhood near Gypsum have been asked to evacuate, according to a spokesperson with Eagle County.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the Duck Pond fire is burning near mile marker 137 between Dotsero and Gypsum. I-70 is closed in both directions between mile marker 119 and mile marker 140.

Weather conditions at the nearby Eagle Regional Airport showed winds blowing out of the south-southwest at 14 mph. Relative humidities were at 22% as of 4:45 p.m.

Traffic that made it through before the closure was put in place could be seen on Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras backing up and being turned around.

Viewer Jenna Blatchford sent 9NEWS video just after 4:20 p.m. Saturday as she was driving by showing a wall of fire burning through the brush just off of the highway.

CSP said they do not know when the interstate will reopen.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information becomes available.

The video below is from a CDOT camera before it was turned off.

