WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to Snow Creek Fire in Jefferson County

The fire is in the area of Hwy. 285 and Hwy. 8 near Mt. Lindo. Mandatory evacuation issued for some homes, and pre-evacuation for about 60 homes in Willow Springs.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Snow Creek Fire is in the area of Hwy. 285 and Hwy. 8 near Mt. Lindo.

The fire is about one acre in size and is burning grass, brush and trees, West Metro Fire said in a tweet. the fire is in an area that is difficult to access, so three crews of firefighters were hiking in with and handtools, Douglas County is lending a helicopter for air support.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for some homes on Mt. Lindo and the tip of Williow Springs, and about 60 homes in Willow Springs are on pre-evacuation notice.

The #SnowCreek Fire is difficult to access, so three crews of firefighters are hiking in with handtools. In the air, Douglas County is lending its helicopter to the effort. As you can see conditions are pretty smoky for the pilot. pic.twitter.com/jNrDofXbfx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2022

The evacuation site was moved from The Fort restaurant to Bear Creek High School located at 9800 W. Dartmouth Pl.

Crews were conducting door-to-door evacuations in the area, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Hwy. 8, Snowcreek Lane and Tiger Bend Lane are closed, the sheriff's office said.

We see a helicopter making its way over the #Snowcreekfire near Mt. Lindo seemingly trying to make a drop.



Hard to see in this video but we believe we see crews making their way on foot.



We’re following this fire on @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/UwNMHcRsf6 — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) July 12, 2022

While hot, fire conditions aren't particularly bad today. Winds are light in the area of the fire, likely around 10 mph, and it's not especially dry either.

There's a chance for a spot shower or storm in the area this afternoon, which could help or hurt the fire's growth. Gusty winds from any storm that develops could hurt firefighting efforts, while any rain, of course, would help.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

