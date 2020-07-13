Evacuations for brush fire in Glenwood Springs lifted

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department said 20-foot flames have been reported

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo — The Glenwood Springs Fire Department (GSFD) on Sunday evening is responding to a brush fire in the Three Mile area

Evacuation orders were in place for Three Mile, GSFD said. Evacuees were asked to report to the south side Glenwood Springs High School. The trailer park was not included in the evacuation order, GSFD said.

GSFD said 20-foot flames have been reported in a heavy oak area with high spread potential. There is a structure that is fully engulfed in flames. Mutual Aid has been ordered as well as air support.

At 9 p.m. Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said that fire command was able to control the fire without air support, and lifted the evacuation order.

At 9:20 p.m. GSFD said crews were working to contain the fire from further spread, and were completing final extinguishing efforts on the structure fire.

The road is still closed above the 1.2 mile mark and Mountain Springs residents are advised to continue sheltering in place, GCSO said.