Brush fires near I-70 and Peña contained

Crews from Aurora Fire and Denver Fire responded to the fires.

DENVER — Crews have contained two separate brush fires that were burning near Interstate 70 and Peña Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted just after 2 p.m. that crews from their agency and Denver Fire were responding to the fires, which they described as "slow moving."

Aurora Fire said engine companies, brush trucks and a water tender were all dispatched to the fires, which were burning on both sides of the intersection.

At 2:35 p.m., the fire department said the fires were contained and that they would continue to cool any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fires is under investigation. Aurora Fire said they were kept to about one acre each. No buildings were threatened, and no one was injured.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of these brush fires .



The fires were kept to approx. one acre each. No buildings were threatened and no injuries occurred. We do not expect to have any additional updates today on this #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/jL00m3ZT8c — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 7, 2023

