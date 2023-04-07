x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Brush fires near I-70 and Peña contained

Crews from Aurora Fire and Denver Fire responded to the fires.
Credit: Eileen Robinson
Credit: Eileen Robinson

DENVER — Crews have contained two separate brush fires that were burning near Interstate 70 and Peña Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted just after 2 p.m. that crews from their agency and Denver Fire were responding to the fires, which they described as "slow moving."

Aurora Fire said engine companies, brush trucks and a water tender were all dispatched to the fires, which were burning on both sides of the intersection. 

At 2:35 p.m., the fire department said the fires were contained and that they would continue to cool any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fires is under investigation. Aurora Fire said they were kept to about one acre each. No buildings were threatened, and no one was injured.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.

More Videos

In Other News

The Sherpas finally begin construction on their new home after the Marshall Fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out