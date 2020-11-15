CalWood Fire in Boulder County now 100% contained

The wildfire burned 10,106 acres after starting Oct. 17. It was the largest fire ever recorded in Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The CalWood Fire was 100% contained on Saturday morning, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (BOEM) announced.

The fire, which began on Oct. 17, burned 10,106 acres and was the largest ever recorded in Boulder County.

Despite being tested by high winds in recent days, officials said the fire did not show any signs of smoke or heat.

Firefighters will continue daily checks of the fire, but the BOEM said it does not expect to give any more updates.

All restrictions for residents within the evacuation areas were lifted on Oct. 26, according to the BOEM.

The causes of the CalWood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire, which started on Oct. 18 just to the south, were under investigation.

The Lefthand Canyon Fire was 100% contained as of Oct. 23.

Anyone who wants to make a donation or volunteer can do so at this link.

Complete wildfire coverage: 9news.com/wildfires.