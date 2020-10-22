CalWood Fire up to 24% containment in Boulder County

The wildfire started on Saturday and has burned 9,978 acres.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — The CalWood Fire in Boulder County is up to 24% containment as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire has burned 9,978 acres since beginning Saturday afternoon and is the largest recorded in Boulder County.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management (BOEM) said on Sunday that the fire had damaged at least 26 houses and released a list of the structures.

Due to forecasted fire behavior and gusty winds, BOEM issued a mandatory evacuation on Wednesday for Lyons Park Estates to allow residents time to evacuate and prevent issuing an order in the middle of the night.

"All residents being evacuated should think about any winterization that needs to be completed to their property due to the possible incoming winter weather," BOEM said in a tweet.

Fire officials said the mandatory evacuations, which went into effect at 2 p.m., were enacted out of an abundance of caution as windy conditions were expected to pick up throughout the day. Deputies went door-to-door to notify Lyons Park Estates residents of the evacuation.

The number of housing units in this evacuation order is 104. The estimated population 234.

Fire officials said they've tracked the fire's origin down to half of an acre, according to a Tuesday live community Facebook update by BOEM. Officials are looking for witnesses as to how the fire started.

Teams have accessed about two-thirds of the burn area. The assessment has focused on homes, and officials said Tuesday that some non-permitted structures, like RVs or outbuildings, may have fallen to the fire, but they will have to wait until the heat lets up to check.

On Wednesday, dozers, engines and hand crews worked on the southeastern side of the fire to build a line as the fire backs down the hill towards Spruce Gulch, fire officials said.

On the northeast side of the fire, crews continued work on the canyon's edge and in the Highway 7 corridor with the goal of keeping the fire south of Highway 7, according to fire officials.

U.S. National Weather Service Incident Meteorologist Derek Williams said the cold front approaching Saturday and Sunday will help the fires.

See a map of evacuations for this and the Lefthand Canyon Fire below; to search for a specific address, visit this map.

Several roads remain closed due to the fire. A list of road closures is here. U.S. 36 reopened Monday afternoon between North Broadway and Neva Road.

The causes of the CalWood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire, which started Sunday just to the south, were under investigation.

Cool and humid weather on Sunday helped with knocking down the CalWood Fire, but dry weather and wind are a concern in the coming days, according to BCSO.

The Rocky Mountain Black Type 2 Incident Management Team took over command of both the CalWood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire on Monday morning.

The public call center for both fires, which can be reached at 303-413-7730, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

An evacuation point to assist evacuees will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at North Broadway and Iris Avenue in Boulder.

Many residents checked in Saturday at the evacuation point but only four residents needed to be set up with shelter that night, Boulder OEM said.

Boulder OEM asked that no one show up to spontaneously volunteer or donate supplies in any area, particularly at the evacuation point, saying they need to maintain space and order at the location for those who have evacuated.

Anyone who wants to make a donation or volunteer can do so at this link.

Pets can be taken to the Boulder Valley Humane Society at 2323 55th Street in Boulder or the Longmont Humane Society at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont.

Livestock, including horses, cows, sheep, chickens and pigs, can be sheltered at the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. If it fills up, people with animals may want to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 15200 W. 6th Ave. in Golden.

