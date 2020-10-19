Calwood Fire damages at least 26 homes, forces evacuations

The wildfire that started Saturday in Boulder County has burned 8,788 acres.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Calwood Fire has damaged at least 26 houses in the foothills northwest of Boulder and burned 8,788 acres as of Monday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The wildfire that started Saturday is the largest recorded in Boulder County. It was 15% contained on Sunday evening.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said on Sunday that the fire had damaged at least 26 houses and released a list of the structures. The list was preliminary, and Boulder OEM said it expected to add to the list as teams were able to access more areas impacted by the fire.

Close to 3,000 people in about 1,600 homes were affected by evacuation orders, BCSO said. Mandatory evacuations included the entire town of Jamestown. Several roads were closed, including U.S. 36 north of Boulder. A list of road closures is here.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urged travelers to avoid the area to allow emergency responders and evacuees to move as needed.

The causes of the Calwood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire, which started Sunday just to the south, were under investigation.

Cool and humid weather on Sunday helped with knocking down the Calwood Fire, but dry weather and wind were a concern in the coming days, according to BCSO. Crews planned for more air drops over the wildfire on Monday.

The Rocky Mountain Black Type 2 Incident Management Team took over command of both the Calwood Fire and the Lefthand Canyon Fire on Monday morning.

The public call center for both fires, which can be reached at 303-413-7730, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

An evacuation point to assist evacuees will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at North Broadway and Iris Avenue in Boulder.

Many residents checked in Saturday at the evacuation point but only four residents needed to be set up with shelter that night, Boulder OEM said.

Boulder OEM asked that no one show up to spontaneously volunteer or donate supplies in any area, particularly at the evacuation point, saying they need to maintain space and order at the location for those who have evacuated.

Anyone who wants to make a donation or volunteer can do so at this link.

Pets can be taken to the Boulder Valley Humane Society at 2323 55th Street in Boulder or the Longmont Humane Society at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont.

Livestock, including horses, cows, sheep, chickens and pigs, can be sheltered at the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. If it fills up, people with animals may want to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 15200 W. 6th Ave. in Golden.

The interactive map showing the evacuation areas is below: