Calwood Fire investigation concludes, no cause determined

BOULDER, Colo — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) completed their investigation into the cause of the Calwood Fire. After examining physical evidence and conducting interviews, BCSO said a cause for the fire has not been determined.

The fire, which began on Oct. 17, was largest ever recorded in Boulder County. BCSO said close to 3,000 people in about 1,600 homes were affected by evacuation orders, including the entire town of Jamestown.

The Calwood Fire was 100% contained on November 14 after burning more that 10,100 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

BCSO began its investigation into the cause and origin of the fire immediately after assisting with the evacuations of homes in the path of the fire in mid-October of last year, said the BCSO.

According to BCSO investigators interviewed numerous people and followed up on tips from community members. The interviews included landowners, neighbors and recreators that had been in the area before and immediately after the fire started. They also spoke with firefighters and personnel that were flying overhead within minutes after the fire was initially reported, said BCSO.

Investigators were able to determine the fire started within a 500-foot radius of a specific area, however there was no known cause established, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, the nearby Lefthand Fire that began a day later is not related to the Calwood Fire, and is still under investigation by the U.S. Forest Service.

