Cameron Peak Fire increases to 56% containment in Larimer County

The wildfire in Larimer County has burned 134,960 acres since mid-August.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews were successful in completing a significant amount of containment line along the northern perimeter of the Cameron Peak Fire on Monday.

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 134,960 acres in Larimer County and is now 56% contained as of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Fire officials said there was isolated torching on Monday and the fire made a small wind-driven run to the east. Firefighters near Comanche and Hourglass Reservoirs faced challenges due to extreme winds during the day. While afternoon winds prohibited safe direct attack on the fire, Monday saw little growth of the fire perimeter.

Fire management officials said that while the entire northern edge of the Cameron Peak Fire is now in containment, crews will continue to patrol and monitor the area.

Fire officials said that Tuesday will likely bring more dry winds to the fire area, creating near critical fire weather.

At 3:22 p.m. Monday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was able to lift the voluntary evacuation status for Glacier View.

The Rocky Basin Type 1 team is transitioning in with Team 6 and will be taking over command of the fire at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning since in mid-August in an area about two miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

It's the third-largest fire in Colorado history behind this year's Pine Gulch Fire and the 2002 Hayman Fire.

The fire was first reported on Aug. 13 and the cause remains under investigation.