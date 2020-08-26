Cameron Peak Fire has scorched more than 21,000 acres

The fire in western Larimer County has charred 21,017 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday, officials said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire in western Larimer County has burned 21,017 acres since it ignited on Aug. 13.

Officials said the acreage was unchanged Tuesday to Wednesday because weather in the area forced the cancellation of an infrared mapping flight.

Heavy equipment and hand crews improved road and bulldozer break lines on the south side of Crystal Lake and Red Feather communities and south along the Manhattan Road crossing Colorado Highway 14 south to Crown Point Road, according to a news release.

Air support assisted firefighters where needed, near structures and on the more active portions of the fire, officials said.

There are 686 personnel fighting this fire as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, fire officials said temperatures were expected to be 75-80 degrees with relative humidity 15-20% below 9,000’ and 20-25% at higher elevations. Winds at the top of ridges were forecast to be out of the west at 10-15 mph. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon that may bring gusty, erratic winds up to 40 mph in the afternoon, officials said.

The fire has forced the closure of Colorado Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Gould.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.