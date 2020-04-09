Cameron Peak Fire cost tops $16 million while containment sits at 6%

The cost of fighting the Cameron Peak Fire has surpassed $16 million, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The cost of fighting the Cameron Peak Fire has surpassed $16 million, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The center's report released Monday said the fight against Colorado's four largest wildfires has cost around $77 million. The Cameron Peak Fire has cost $16.1 million.

The Pine Gulch Fire — the largest wildfire in state history at more than 139,000 acres with 83% containment — has cost $28 million.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is more than 32,000 acres with 82% containment and has a cost of $25.5 million. The Williams Fork Fire is at more than 12,000 acres with 10% containment and has a cost of $7.5 million.

The Cameron Peak Fire will continue to draw resources with no end to the fire in sight, as crews work to create defensive lines rather than fight the fire in dangerous conditions.

Mapping of the fire Wednesday night showed the fire grew 100 acres and is now at 23,137 acres. Containment remained at 6%. There are 883 firefighters working the fire.

Dry, warm and windy conditions prompted a red flag warning for the fire area, hampering firefighter efforts Thursday.

Relative humidity in the fire area is expected to fall to single digits by the weekend, which will increase fire activity and smoke, according to the Thursday morning incident command team report.

>>Watch video above: Backpacker tells of harrowing rescue from Cameron Peak Fire