Cameron Peak Fire grows to 16,461 acres

The wildfire that started Aug. 13 in western Larimer County is 0% contained.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire in western Larimer County had burned 16,461 acres and was 0% contained as of 9 a.m. Friday.

The fire started Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes., and the cause was under investigation, according to inciweb.

About 650 personnel were working on the fire. It was burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain. Hot, dry, windy weather has driven rapid growth in the blaze.

> Video above: Helicopter rescues hiker trapped by Cameron Peak Fire.

On Thursday, the fire grew on all flanks due to wind and topography. There was moderate fire growth down the Colorado 14 corridor, and a risk remained of spot fires across Colorado 14 and in Poudre Canyon. The fire was expected to continue to move toward Peterson Reservoir and along the Poudre River.

Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park were closed as firefighters moved in, according to a video announcement shared Tuesday.

Additional closures were made Thursday in the Canyon Lakes District, including the Buckhorn Corridor. Fire officials said the closure was for safety purposes in the case of an evacuation rather than the fire's behavior. All of the closures can be found on their website.

#CameronPeakFire - New road closure as of 9p - Hwy 14 at Kelly Flats. Not due to fire activity, but to allow larger vehicles a better place to turn around before Rustic. No new evacs. Fire officials report 16,461 acres & 646 personnel working fire. USFS cl https://t.co/I5Wg73mNVk — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 21, 2020

Colorado Highway 14 was closed from Rustic to Gould, as of Thursday, Aug. 20. There was heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews access the fire area.

A portion of the Roosevelt National Forest was closed, including all National Forest System lands west of County Roads 69 and 63E, east of the Colorado State Forest, south of County Road 80 C and north of Rocky Mountain Park.

The closure had impacts on numerous recreation sites, including many trails and trailheads. A number of boating and fishing sites were closed, including Chambers Lake. Picnic sites closed include Bellaire Lake, Bennett Creek, Cameron Pass, Chambers Lake, Fish Creek and Tunnel.

Campgrounds closed include:

Aspen Glen

Bellaire Lake

Big Bend

Big South

Browns Park

Chambers Lake

Grandview

Jacks Gulch

Long Draw

North Fork

Sleeping Elephant

Tom Bennett

Tunnel

PHOTOS: Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County 1/33

2/33

3/33

4/33

5/33

6/33

7/33

8/33

9/33

10/33

11/33

12/33

13/33

14/33

15/33

16/33

17/33

18/33

19/33

20/33

21/33

22/33

23/33

24/33

25/33

26/33

27/33

28/33

29/33

30/33

31/33

32/33

33/33 1 / 33