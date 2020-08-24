Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County surpasses 20,000 acres

The fire started on Aug. 13 and is 0% contained.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County has burned more than 20,000 acres.

Officials said hot, dry, windy conditions caused the fire to consume nearly 2,000 acres Sunday.

The fire had burned 20,118 acres as of Sunday, according to a news release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The fire is still at 0% containment, according to fire officials.

More than 720 people are fighting the fire.

> The video above is from late last week. A backpacker was trapped by the Cameron Peak Fire and had to be rescued by the National Guard.

The fire ignited on Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake.

It is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain, officials said.

Officials said the blaze was active on Sunday.

The southeast area of the fire continued to have the most activity as it moved south of Peterson Lake; the fire also progressed north of the West Fork Tunnel area, fire crews said

On Sunday, crews conducted firing operations around the West Fork Tunnel, structures in the Tunnel area, and structures near Barnes Meadow Reservoir.

Fire officials said the firing operations removed unburned fuels between the edge of the main fire and structures. No structures have been damaged or destroyed from the fire.

The fire has forced the closure of Colorado Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Gould.

On Friday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents and businesses near Pennock Pass on County Road 44H after fire activity increased in the area south of Highway 14 toward Crown Point.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) sent an emergency alert Friday, saying there is "immediate and imminent danger."

The alert said, "Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

People can text the word LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. LCSO asked that people do not call 911 unless they are in danger.

Later Friday, LCSO said fire officials ordered voluntary evacuations in the area of County Road 44H from Pennock Pass east to County Road 27, as well as residences to the south using County Road 44H as access.

The alert read, "Residents and business occupants should evacuate if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations."

The cause is the fire is still being investigated.