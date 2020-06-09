New evacuations ordered as Cameron Peak Fire intensifies

Fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations for residents and businesses along Highway 14 from the Poudre River fish hatchery east to Kelly Flats.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — New evacuations were ordered for homes and businesses in western Larimer County on Saturday due to the growth of the Cameron Peak Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the area around Pingree Park Road from Highway 14 south to the housing district east of the Colorado State University Mountain Campus.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and the west side of the Manhattan Road from County Road 74E down to Highway 14.

The fire had consumed 24,464 acres as of Saturday evening. The fire is at 6% containment.

>The attached video is a 2-hour time lapse of the smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire Saturday night. The camera is located on Colorado State's campus.

The U.S. Forest Service said hot, dry, windy weather, combined with critically dry fuels drove the fire's rapid growth Saturday. They said warm, dry conditions will continue through Monday with near critical fire weather conditions likely Sunday and Monday.

Officials said 840 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

The Cameron Peak Fire has forced the closure of Colorado Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Gould. There is also heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews access the fire area.

The cause of the wildfire, which began Aug. 13 in western Larimer County, remains under investigation.

9NEWS viewers from around the Fort Collins, Denver and Brighton areas sent us pictures of the growing smoke plume.

The pictures below are from Anthony Francher in Estes Park. The first picture is from 4 p.m.

This picture from Francher was taken at 7 p.m.