Cameron Peak Fire has burned nearly 207,000 acres

Containment of Colorado's largest wildfire ever has increased to 60%.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire continues to burn in Larimer County.

The fire has consumed 206,977 acres so far. It is the largest fire in Colorado's history.

Containment on the Cameron Peak Fire has increased to 60%.

The fire has been burning for more than two months now.

There are just over 1,900 people fighting the fire in some capacity as of Saturday.

A weather shift brought moist cold air across the Cameron Peak Fire Thursday night which helped crews add more containment lines on the eastern and southern portions of the fire.

Some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday. They include:

Pinewood Reservoir to Flatiron Reservoir

Glade Road on both the north and south sides of Mildred lane to the Devil's Backbone and south to US 34

The Masonville Area south of County Road 38E from the east side of County Road 27 south to County Road 38E from the east side of County Road 27 south to US 34

Horsetooth Mountain Park east to Rim Rock Valley Lane, County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) from just east of County Road 27 to County Road 27E.

The Cameron Peak Fire has cost $93.8 million to fight as of Thursday and is the largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history after a surge east last week.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said this feels "like a turning point" and "the last 48 hours have been very good," referring to little growth in the fire.

Earlier this week, active fire conditions led firefighters to pull back from a particularly active section of the fire for their own safety, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Those firefighters have been able to return to the area.

Damage

Structure damage has been reported in several areas including:

Along Colorado Highway 14 corridor

Manhattan Road

Boy Scout Ranch Road

Redstone Canyon area

Stringtown Gulch

Moondance Way

Buckhorn Road

Pingree Park Road

Details on damage and access can be found at larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire.

The Larimer County Joint Information Center is available at 970-980-2500 to provide information about evacuations, road closures, property assessments, credentials and large and small animal shelters.

Sign up for Larimer County Emergency Alerts: nocoalert.org

The Cameron Peak Fire broke out on Aug. 13.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.