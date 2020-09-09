Heavy, wet snow provides temporary relief for Cameron Peak Fire

Fire growth was halted in some places which saw up to 14 inches of snow, but warmer weather will return in just a few days.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A cold front that moved into the area of Larimer County where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning brought eight to 14 inches of snow, which abruptly halted the eastward progress of the fire and saturated fuels on the southside.

That heavy snowfall also made travel difficult at times, according to the incident command. Fire activity is expected to continue to be diminished Wednesday due to low temperatures and precipitation.

Just a few days earlier on Sept. 6, and 7, the fire experienced a "major run" due to extreme heat and dry conditions.

Crews took advantage of the temporary, much-needed relief to evaluate the new perimeter of the fire for opportunities to construct direct line to contain the fire and hold it to its current footprint.

Firefighters are assessing opportunities to take an offensive stance on the northern and eastern sides of the fire to include the Green Ridge, Highway 14, Pingree Park Road and Buckhorn Road areas.

On Monday, the fire moved into more favorable terrain and the lighter fuels found within the High Park burn scar which will allow crews to take a more direct approach.

As more containment is achieved on other fire around the state, more resources are being moved to assist with the Cameron Peak Fire.

While current weather conditions have tempered fire behavior, the area will experience a gradual warming and drying trend toward the end of the week with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

As the weather turns warmer and drier, fire activity is expected to pick up again later in the week.

The cause of the fire, which began Aug. 13 and is burning about 25 east of Walden, remains under investigation. It has burned through 102,596 and was 4% contained as of Wednesday morning.