Disaster declaration made as Cameron Peak Fire grows to 13,000 acres

The fire is burning near Chambers Lake in national forest land. A large portion of forest land has been closed, meaning there be will no access to trails.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The chairman of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners has made a formal disaster declaration in response to the Cameron Peak Fire, which had grown to 13,305 acres as of Monday morning.

The board of commissioner's declaration, which will be considered for ratification by the full board Tuesday, allows the county to active its Emergency Operations Plan, according to a release. It also allows the county to access state and federal resources.

No structures have burned in the wildfire that started Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It was burning in heavy timber with zero percent containment. The cause of the fire was unknown.

A virtual community meeting on the fire was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page.

> Video above: An update on the major wildfires burning in Colorado.

On Monday, crews were making progress on suppression efforts around structures throughout the area and had several more days of work ahead removing fuels and placing hoses, pumps and sprinklers, according to a press release from Incident Command.

In the Long Draw area, crews completed some burnout operations to the east of Long Draw Road. Crews also were continuing to remove fuels along roads west of Crystal Lakes and Red Feather Lakes, the release says.

Colorado 14 was closed from Rustic to Gould. There was heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews were accessing the fire area, according to the release.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said there were no changes to evacuations on Monday.

There are "very few" houses in the area, said David Moore, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. A total of 14 campgrounds were closed.

Two big factors in the fire's growth area are beetle kill and very dry conditions. The incident commander estimated that about 80 percent of the forest has been impacted by beetle kill, but also noted that it was drier there than he had seen in years.

Firefighters were assisted by several helicopters that made strategic water drops on the fire on Friday. A Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT) took over management of the fire Saturday morning in close coordination with local resources.

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning in an area about 60 miles west of Fort Collins.

A portion of the Roosevelt National Forest was closed, including all National Forest System lands west of County Roads 69 and 63E, east of the Colorado State Forest, south of County Road 80 C and north of Rocky Mountain Park.

The closure had impacts on numerous recreation sites, including many trails and trailheads. A number of boating and fishing sites were closed, including Chambers Lake. Picnic sites closed include Bellaire Lake, Bennett Creek, Cameron Pass, Chambers Lake, Fish Creek and Tunnel.

Campgrounds closed include:

Aspen Glen

Bellaire Lake

Big Bend

Big South

Browns Park

Chambers Lake

Grandview

Jacks Gulch

Long Draw

North Fork

Sleeping Elephant

Tom Bennett, and

Tunnel.