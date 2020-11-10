Cameron Peak Fire up to 47% containment

The wildfire in Larimer County has burned 134,559 acres since mid-August.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — The Cameron Peak Fire, which has burned 134,559 acres in Larimer County, is now 47% contained, as of Sunday morning.

On Sunday, officials said a cold front will bring clouds, little moisture and shifting wind gusts of 45-55 mph are expected throughout the day. The wind gusts were expected to increase fire activity in the early morning hours.

Officials said firefighters would continue to focus on point protection operations in the Colorado State University Mountain campus and the Pingree Park community.

Crews were also planning to patrol the Monument Gulch community to watch for any new fire spread.

In addition, firefighters are continuing work on north fire lines and the Highway 14 corridor, and air support continues to monitor south fire lines near Joe Wright Reservoir and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Conditions on Sunday will cause an increase in smoke being produced by the fire.

Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and very windy conditions with gusts up to 55 mph are expected on Monday.

Evacuation Orders

Additional mandatory evacuation orders were issued Friday for businesses and residences near the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity expected to increase later in the afternoon, according to an update from the incident command team.

Orders were issued around 6 a.m. Friday for the Pingree Park, Monument Gulch area and two hours later orders were also issued for the area from Buckhorn Road to Stove Prairie Road.

About noon Saturday, mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary for Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes, Lady Moon and Red Feather Highlands.

Fire behavior was very active early Friday after a fifth night with low humidity and little moisture recovery for vegetation, fire officials said. Elevated fire weather conditions were anticipated through Saturday ahead of a strong cold front that was set to arrive Sunday.

The fire above Comanche Reservoir exhibited extreme behavior Thursday and was moving to the east, according to fire officials. When fire activity picked up in several areas along the Highway 14 corridor on Thursday afternoon, firefighters had to shift focus from containment to structure protection.

The fire has been burning since in mid-August in an area about two miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It had burned 133,884 acres and was 44% contained as of Saturday morning.

It's the third-largest fire in Colorado history behind this year's Pine Gulch Fire and the 2002 Hayman Fire.

The fire was first reported on Aug. 13 and the cause remains under investigation.