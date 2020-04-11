Containment of Cameron Peak Fire increased to 92 percent, Wednesday

Firefighters used helicopters to manage isolated fire activity of the Cameron Peak Fire.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews continue fire suppression efforts this week to expand containment of the Cameron Peak Fire located in Northern Colorado. On Tuesday firefighters were able to use helicopters to manage isolated fire activity in the interior of the fire, according to Incident Commander, Rob Allen.

Then Wednesday crews focused on implementing suppression repair work, where access allows, Allen said in a release. Crews in the Pingree area will monitor for intermittent smokes, mop-up, and continue to secure containment lines.

Fire suppression repair is a series of immediate post-fire action taken to repair damages and minimize potential soil erosion and impacts resulting from fire suppression activities, according to Allen.

If you do not want to have suppression repair work done on your private property, please contact Larimer County OEM at 970-481-7120.

The recent snow has helped fire crews continue containment of the Cameron Peak Fire, with more than 1,200 people fighting the fire.

Containment of the fire is up to 92% as of Wednesday.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in an alert Monday morning that all mandatory and all voluntary evacuations for the fire have been lifted.

Residents in these areas may return home without restrictions. Officials ask for those returning home to have proper identification and to use caution while driving through the area.

The Cameron Peak Fire, which started Aug. 13, has burned 208,913 acres so far. It burned 442 structures — 222 are cabins or residences.

One downside to the snow, fire managers said, have been road conditions in parts of the burn area. Fire crews and apparatus were not able to access the area below Storm Mountain, officials said.

Fire managers said they are looking for ways to get into the Storm Mountain area and around The Retreat to find options where crews could construct fire lines to secure that area.

Crews are looking for ways to construct direct and indirect lines to secure the fire above Glen Haven, fire managers said.

On Tuesday, officials said continued warming and snowmelt over the next 24 hours may allow smoldering areas to marginally spread along the surface in the Pingree Park, Cedar Park and North Park areas.

Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) remains closed to the public due to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

It's unknown when the park will reopen, officials said. When the park does reopen some areas will remain closed off due to fire activity and visitor safety, RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said.

More than 29,000 acres have burned within RMNP; that's the most acreage burned in the park's 105-year history, according to Patterson.