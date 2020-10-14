x
Viewer photos, videos show Cameron Peak Fire plume visible throughout northern Colorado

"Extreme fire conditions" led the Cameron Peak Fire to grow Wednesday and a plume of smoke to drift over the northern Front Range.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — High winds stoked the Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday, causing a plume of smoke to drift over much of northern Colorado and as far east as Greeley. 

Dozens of 9NEWS viewers shared their photos and videos of the smoke-darkened skies along the Front Range. Help us tell this story by uploading your photos to the "near me" section of the 9NEWS app. You can also text them to 303-871-1491 or email YourTake@9NEWS.com

See viewer photos of the smoke plume in Northern Colorado below: 

Credit: Margo Kirkpatrick
Credit: Margo Kirkpatrick
Credit: Dale Leidheiser
Credit: Dale Leidheiser
Credit: Leah Cross
The Cameron Peak Fire as seen from Loveland on Oct. 14, 2020.
Credit: Frances Renn
Loveland view of the Cameron Peak Fire. Credit: Frances Renn
Credit: Courtesy Your Take
The smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire was visible from Greeley the morning of Oct. 14, 2020.
Credit: Dr. Daniel J. O’Donnell, PhD
A panorama of the Cameron Peak Fire near Loveland.
Credit: 9NEWS
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire clouds the skies in Fort Collins on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Credit: Kurt Hutchins
Flames from the Cameron Peak Fire were visible in Loveland the morning of Oct. 14, 2020.
Credit: Leanne Showalter
Credit: Leanne Showalter
Credit: Courtesy Jenna Hupps
A smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire as see from Johnstown, Colorado on Oct. 14, 2020.
Credit: Sandy Myers
Credit: Sandy Myers
Credit: Carrie Shelton
Cameron Peak Fire from Lyons

> Click here for the latest Cameron Peak Fire evacuations in Larimer County. 

> Click here for the latest updates from firefighters and to see the official Cameron Peak Fire information Facebook page.

9NEWS has a crew headed to the area. We will post the latest updates on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app and on TV.  

