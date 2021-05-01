Popular trails closed by Cameron Peak Fire reopen as people head outdoors for summer recreation

Much of the burn scar remains closed, but crews continue to assess the area to determine when more trails can open. All but one campground will reopen.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More trails closed by the Cameron Peak Fire reopened Friday after assessment work by U.S Forest Service staff and volunteers.

>> The video above aired on April 9 about more victories to come in fighting wildfires next season

Trails that reopened Friday include the North Fork, Stormy Peaks, Mummy Pass and Emmaline Lake trails, as well as land around Alexander Mountain and the CSU Mountain Campus, the Canyon Lakes Ranger District stated in a news release.

District staff and volunteers from Poudre Wilderness Volunteers and Cameron Peak Nordic Rangers continue to evaluate areas as the snow melts.

More than 120 miles of trails and 350 miles of forest service roads are within the 325-mile perimeter of the fire. The largest wildfire in state history, believed to be human-caused, was declared 100% contained on Dec. 2, 112 days after it started. Much of the burn scar remains closed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.