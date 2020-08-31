Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County grows slightly to 23,022 acres

The fire in western Larimer County has charred 23,022 acres and remains 0% contained as of Monday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire saw limited growth over the weekend due to some precipitation and increased humidity.

The wildfire, which began Aug. 13 in western Larimer County, has burned 23,022 acres as of Monday, Aug. 31.

Over the weekend, crews were able to complete indirect lines to protect communities to the northeast of the fire area. Work on structure protection in these communities will continue Monday, fire officials announced.

Crews also continue to patrol and monitor structures along Laramie River Road and have nearly completed lines that will connect from Laramie River Road to the Deadman Road.

Officials said Monday that crews will continue monitoring along Highway 14, Pingree Park Road, Long Draw Road and on the structures south of the Colorado State University Mountain Campus, as well as all other areas around the fire.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, Larimer County lifted the voluntary evacuation orders near the fire, but mandatory evacuation orders remain in place. The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have implemented a large closure area around the fire.

The Cameron Peak Fire has forced the closure of Colorado Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Gould. There is also heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews access the fire area.

There were 893 personnel fighting the Cameron Peak Fire as of Monday, Aug. 31.

The cause of the Cameron Peak Fire is still being investigated.

