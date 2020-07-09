Evacuees flee Northern Colorado mountains, seek shelter as Cameron Peak Fire doubles

The wildfire started Aug. 13 around Chambers Lake near the top of Cameron Pass and has doubled in size, burning through 60,000 acres.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — LAPORTE — American Red Cross volunteers Rebecca Clark and Faith Reihing stepped outside of the organization's makeshift evacuee site Monday, peering up from outside of Cache la Poudre Middle School's gymnasium into the darkening amber and grey ombre sky.

Ash sprinkled from above, dusting the cars gathering in the Laporte school's parking lot, which was filling by the minute with evacuees looking for shelter and other resources as they escaped the Cameron Peak Fire.

The wildfire, which started Aug. 13 around Chambers Lake near the top of Cameron Pass, more than doubled in size over Labor Day weekend, burning through 60,000 acres and causing additional evacuations of mountain communities west of Fort Collins.

The Cache La Poudre Middle School gymnasium — home to a pop-up American Red Cross evacuee site — had served just fewer than 20 families as of 11 a.m. Monday, but was already seeing a surge in evacuees as the fire caused more evacuations from mountain communities like Glacier View Meadows, Stove Prairie Landing and homes along Rist Canyon Road, American Red Cross mass care lead Karen McClure told the Coloradoan Monday.

