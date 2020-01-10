Cameron Peak Fire now 30% contained

Officials said better weather conditions allowed crews to put in more containment lines around the fire.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Better weather and decreased fire behavior allowed crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire to add containment lines in several locations Wednesday.

The fire, Colorado's third-largest wildfire in history, is now up to 30% containment, officials said.

As of Sept. 30, the fire has burned through 125,006 acres since it began on Aug. 13.

There are more than 880 fire personnel fighting the fire.

The fire has damaged or destroyed 95 structures so far.

Officials said heavy equipment worked to start closing a nine-mile gap on the north side of the fire and hand crews worked with air support along the edge between Brown’s Lake and Comanche Reservoir.

Eleven helicopters worked continuously Wednesday to cool hotter area which let ground crews work close to the fire's perimeter, officials said.

>The above video explains why one snowfall didn't extinguish wildfires in Colorado

Evacuations

Cameron Peak fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations on Friday, Sept. 25 for Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents who live there were told to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. An evacuation center was set up at La Porte-Cache Poudre Middle School gymnasium at 3515 Co Road 54G in Laporte.

Voluntary evacuation orders were also issued Friday, Sept. 25 for Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H) from Pennock Pass to County Road 27 due to increased fire behavior.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.