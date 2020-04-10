Cameron Peak Fire containment reaches 40%

The wildfire in Larimer County has burned 126,164 acres as of Sunday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Cooler weather on Saturday allowed crews working on the Cameron Peak Fire to reinforce fire lines and increase containment of the wildfire to 40%, according to the incident management team.

The fire that sparked on Aug. 13 near Red Feather Lakes, west of Fort Collins, had burned 126,164 acres as of Sunday morning, Oct. 4.

The fire has damaged or destroyed 95 structures so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wind gusts were forecast to pick up later Sunday and could reach 40 mph after dark. A Red Flag Warning was set to go into effect at 9 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Monday.

> Video above: Increased fire danger expected on Monday.

Increased fire activity occurred Saturday in the Comanche Reservoir and Corral Creek areas, and crews used air resources to contain the fire's movement, according to the incident management team's update on Sunday morning.

Crews used "a small army" of heavy machinery along the northern flank of the fire, west of Bellaire Lake. Local and federal firefighters patrolled around homes and other structures to extinguish pockets of heat and prepare protection measures in case of increased fire behavior.

On Sunday, crews planned to continue adding water and hose lays along the northern perimeter of the fire, and to address heat along the southern perimeter. Burnouts were possible in the Sheep Creek and Corral Creek drainages.

Nearly 890 personnel were working on the fire on Sunday.

Evacuations

Cameron Peak Fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations on Friday, Sept. 25 for Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents who live there were told to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. An evacuation center was set up at La Porte-Cache Poudre Middle School gymnasium at 3515 Co Road 54G in Laporte.

Voluntary evacuation orders issued Friday, Sept. 25 for Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H) from Pennock Pass to County Road 27 due to increased fire behavior have been lifted.

Officials said containment measures on the east side of the fire, combined with deceased fire activity in the area from County Roads 44H and 27 to Pennock, allowed the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to lift the voluntary evacuation.