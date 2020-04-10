Cameron Peak Fire remains 42% contained in Larimer County, some evacuations lifted

The wildfire in Larimer County has burned 128,149 acres as of Wednesday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews were able to hold and reinforce fire lines and increase containment of the Cameron Peak Fire on Tuesday, according to the incident management team.

The wildfire that sparked on Aug. 13 near Red Feather Lakes, west of Fort Collins, has burned 128,149 acres and is 42% contained as of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The fire has damaged or destroyed 95 structures so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Nearly 1,047 personnel were working on the fire as of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Fire crews worked Tuesday to secure and hold lines, mop up where possible, and initiate defensive burnout operations.

Fire officials said Wednesday that air support has been a huge asset, quieting active sections and allowing firefighters to safely work in close to the perimeter. Areas above Comanche Reservoir will likely require air support again Wednesday.

Fire officials said crews found a new spot fire outside the line on the northwest side on Tuesday and worked to get line around it, stopping the growth at a couple of acres.

Two big smoke columns also developed as interior pockets of unburned fuel increased in activity. Holding actions were needed in the area between Beaver Creek and Comanche Reservoir, according to Wednesday's update.

The Long Draw burnout in the southwest corner of the fire appeared to be holding the fire as hoped. Crews in Rocky Mountain National Park and at the CSU Mountain Campus worked on developing contingency lines.

With the fuels remaining critically dry, firefighters expect active and possibly extreme fire behavior on Wednesday.

Evacuations

Cameron Peak Fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations on Friday, Sept. 25 for Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents who live there were told to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. An evacuation center was set up at La Porte-Cache Poudre Middle School gymnasium at 3515 Co Road 54G in Laporte.

Some mandatory evacuations were lifted Tuesday. Fire officials downgraded the evacuation status to voluntary for the Pingree Park/Monument Gulch area, which is south of Highway 14 along County Road 63E (Pingree Park Road) to the housing area south of the CSU Mountain Campus and east to Pennock Pass and Monument Gulch.

Residents in that area are allowed to return home. They need to proper ID to show residency status for those areas.

Officials said residents returning home need to be cautious as emergency crews are still in the area