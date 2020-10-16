Extreme fire behavior expected over the weekend as Cameron Peak Fire grows to 169,171 acres

The Cameron Peak Fire is now the largest in Colorado history. It is 56% continued, with high winds expected to stoke the blaze over the weekend.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — After a reprieve on Thursday, extreme fire danger is expected for the Cameron Peak Fire in the coming days, according to incident managers.

At 169,171 acres, the Cameron Peak Fire became the largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history after a surge east earlier this week that prompted new evacuations in the foothills west of Fort Collins.

Some pre-evacuation orders on the northern end of the fire near Red Feather Lakes were lifted on Thursday. The blaze is now 56% contained, and 1,119 firefighters are helping to fight the fire, with structure protection being a key priority.

Multiple structures have been destroyed in the areas of Pingree Park Road, Lazy Knee and Inca, as well as both sides of 44H and the Groove Springs area, officials confirmed during a community meeting on Wednesday night.

Preventing additional structure damage will be the goal in the coming days. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and exceptionally dry fuels will likely lead to “extreme fire behavior” over the weekend.

A red flag warning is in effect beginning Friday and into Sunday.

Structure triage and assessments have been completed in the Falls River corridor, Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Estes Park Valley, Glen Haven and the storm mountain areas, and firefighters are beginning to build lines in the area.

See an interactive map of the evacuation areas below:

Evacuees can call the American Red Cross at (970) 481-1243 for assistance.

The Larimer County Joint Information Center is available at 970-980-2500 to provide information about evacuations, road closures, property assessments, credentials and large and small animal sheltering.

Sign up for Larimer County Emergency Alerts: https://nocoalert.org