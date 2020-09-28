Cameron Peak Fire: More structure damage reported from 124,049-acre blaze

The fire has burned through 124,049 acres and was 21% contained as of Monday. It's now the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters plan to take advantage of cooler temperatures and decreased winds on Monday as they work to gain additional containment on the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

On Sunday night, crews continued to secure and mop up along the northeastern edge of the fire. A northwest wind combined with a little moisture cooled fire activity and allowed firefighters to get an upper hand on the heads of the two northern fingers of the fire, fire officials said.

Night resources on the fire worked around structures protecting those at risk, patrolling, and extinguishing spot fires, according to fire officials. Power company crews worked Sunday evening to restore power to many areas that were affected by an outage.

More structure damage was reported Sunday morning as gusty winds continued to fuel the wildfire's growth.

Structure damage was confirmed along Manhattan Road and along Highway 14 between the fish hatchery and the Rustic area, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The fire has burned through 124,049 acres and was 21% contained on Monday morning. The Cameron Peak Fire is now the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history. More than 815 fire personnel are on scene battling the fire.

Fire officials also said a new crew will be working the fire this week – crews typically rotate every 14 days to rest and be with family, but the current team has been in place for 21 days.

Evacuations

Cameron Peak fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations on Friday, Sept. 25 for Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents who live there were told to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. An evacuation center was set up at La Porte-Cache Poudre Middle School gymnasium at 3515 Co Road 54G in Laporte.

Voluntary evacuation orders were also issued Friday, Sept. 25 for Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H) from Pennock Pass to County Road 27 due to increased fire behavior.

A map of current evacuation areas is below:

The wildfire was active Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 increasing on the north side of Comanche Reservoir, according to the operations team. Dry and windy conditions have lead to higher fire danger in Colorado.

The fire was first reported on Aug. 13 east of Walden. A lot of its growth occurred over Labor Day weekend when extreme and winds combined for explosive growth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.