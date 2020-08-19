x
Wildfire outside Carbondale prompts evacuations; crews making 'excellent progress'

The Red Canyon Fire started around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Spring Valley area.
Credit: Peter Baumann/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews said they are making "excellent progress' on a wildfire that began burning Wednesday afternoon outside Carbondale and forced the evacuation of several neighborhoods.

The Red Canyon Fire has burned 30-40 acres of land near Fisher Cemetery Road and County Road 115 in Spring Valley, according to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. It started around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spring Valley is located about 8 miles north of Carbondale and about 9 miles south of Glenwood Springs. 

When crews arrived, they said the fire – originally named Fisher Creek Fire – was already burning about 20 acres and was quickly growing and moving through the area. 

Residents who live in the following neighborhoods are being evacuated:

  • South of County Road 115
  • North of County Road 113
  • West of County Road 121

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District said an evacuation center has been set up at Roaring Fork High School.

This is one of several large fires burning in Colorado right now. 

RELATED: Colorado fires: Here are the wildfires burning in our state

The Grizzly Creek fire is burning nearby in Glenwood Canyon and has forced the closure of Interstate 70 for almost a week. 

That wildfire has burned about 28,000 acres so far and is 4% contained.

Some crews from the Grizzly Creek Fire responded to the Red Canyon Fire to help contain it quickly.

RELATED: 28,030-acre Grizzly Creek Fire now 4% contained, I-70 remains closed

The Pine Gulch Fire burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction is now the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. 

The wildfire exploded to 125,100 acres due a weather event that moved through Tuesday night. It remained just 7% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC). 

RELATED: Pine Gulch Fire is 2nd largest wildfire in Colorado history

