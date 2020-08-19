Wildfire outside Carbondale prompts evacuations; crews making 'excellent progress'

The Red Canyon Fire started around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Spring Valley area.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews said they are making "excellent progress' on a wildfire that began burning Wednesday afternoon outside Carbondale and forced the evacuation of several neighborhoods.

The Red Canyon Fire has burned 30-40 acres of land near Fisher Cemetery Road and County Road 115 in Spring Valley, according to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. It started around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spring Valley is located about 8 miles north of Carbondale and about 9 miles south of Glenwood Springs.

When crews arrived, they said the fire – originally named Fisher Creek Fire – was already burning about 20 acres and was quickly growing and moving through the area.

Residents who live in the following neighborhoods are being evacuated:

South of County Road 115

North of County Road 113

West of County Road 121

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District said an evacuation center has been set up at Roaring Fork High School.

#FisherCreekFire At approximately 4 p.m. on Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District was paged to Spring Valley for a report of a wildland fire.



This is one of several large fires burning in Colorado right now.

The Grizzly Creek fire is burning nearby in Glenwood Canyon and has forced the closure of Interstate 70 for almost a week.

That wildfire has burned about 28,000 acres so far and is 4% contained.

Some crews from the Grizzly Creek Fire responded to the Red Canyon Fire to help contain it quickly.

The Pine Gulch Fire burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction is now the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The wildfire exploded to 125,100 acres due a weather event that moved through Tuesday night. It remained just 7% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).