Original A-Basin chairlift to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to fire victims

The original Pallavicini Lift was retired in 2020 after 42 years of service.

DENVER — Coloradans are finding all kinds of ways to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire.

One anonymous donor is auctioning off a chair from an Arapahoe Basin lift.

A-Basin said the donor offered up his Pali Chair to be auctioned, with proceeds from the winning bid going to the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The auction is live now, and runs until Saturday at 5 p.m.

The bidding started at $2,500. You can click here to place a bid.

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged nearly 150 more. The cause is under investigation.

One person, 69-year-old Robert Sharpe, is confirmed dead and another is missing after the fire.

