Fire at Cherry Creek State Park determined to be human-caused

The fire scorched more than 200 acres and threatened homes nearby.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that ignited inside Cherry Creek State Park Sunday, Feb. 7 was human-caused, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said Thursday.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine if the blaze was accidental or intentionally set. SMFR said the first reports of the fire came in just after 4 p.m. They said callers first reported seeing smoke in the trees on the east side of the reservoir.

Strong winds then pushed the fire rapidly toward nearby homes located off of South Parker Road. Those homes were evacuated Sunday evening, fire officials said. Crews were able to contain the fire line at around 6 p.m. before it caused damage to the homes, SMFR said. The fire was ruled 100% contained on Wednesday.

In all, the fire charred 202 acres.

The South Metro Fire Marshal's Office is asking for information from people who were at the park when the fire began. Anyone who may have information, pictures or video is asked to call Deputy Fire Marshal Rich Conroy at 720-989-2250 or email him at rich.conroy@southmetro.org.