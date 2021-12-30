List: Multiple evacuation centers set up for Boulder County residents

Multiple fires burning have prompted immediate evacuations for parts of Boulder County.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Multiple fires burning Thursday afternoon prompted immediate evacuations for parts of Boulder County.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Current evacuation orders are in place for:

Louisville

Superior

People in these areas are urged to move quickly to get out of danger.

Pre-evacuations are in place for:

Broomfield (not the full area): The Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express and the Hyatt House.

The Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express and the Hyatt House. Lafayette (not the full area): "Lafayette residents West of Highway 287 between Arapahoe and Dillon, consider leaving immediately to be prepared if conditions worsen," the city of Lafayette said.

> Current map of evacuated areas and areas with evacuation warnings.

EVACUATION CENTERS

People forced to leave their homes are welcome to gather at local evacuation centers.

These are the locations currently open to evacuees:

First Bank Center of Broomfield (1450 Broomfield Ln.)

YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette)

North Boulder Rec Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder)

Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont)

The Boulder County fairgrounds is serving as a large animal shelter.