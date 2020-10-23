Forest land, parks closed in Clear Creek County due to extreme wildfire conditions

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office also on Friday updated their Temporary Fire Restrictions.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County enacted new closures and restrictions as preventative measures to protect the community from the wildfires, Clear Creek County said in a news release.

Currently, all land in Clear Creek is closed to the public given its overlap with Forest Service lands. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Friday updated their Temporary Fire Restrictions. This continues to mean no open fires or shooting and was updated to include no hunting activities.

The fire season this year in Colorado has massed three of the largest in history and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. Numerous structures have been damaged from northern Colorado to the Western Slope and to Boulder County.

Land closures include:

Historic District public lands The Clear Creek County Board of County Commissioners on Oct. 22 closed certain lands in the Georgetown Silver Plume Historic Landmark District to all uses

Clear Creek open space lands

Virginia Canyon Mountain Park in the City of Idaho Springs

Guanella Pass Both the Clear Creek County and the Park County sides

Denver mountain parks in Clear Creek County

Echo Lake, Summit Lake, Hicks Mountain, Pence Mountain, Snyder Mountain and Forsberg Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands

U.S. Forest service stage 3 closure order for Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests Closes national forests, national forest system roads and the national forest system trails located in Clear Creek County (and other counties) due to fire danger and the limitation on fire safety resources to other fires in and nearby the forests.



