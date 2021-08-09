Fire burn a quarter of an acre in Coal Creek Canyon, 100% contained

The fire was burning about a 1/4-mile west of Highway 93.

COAL CREEK, Colo. — A small vegetation fire burned about a quarter of an acre of dry grass in Coal Creek Canyon in northwestern Jefferson County on Friday afternoon.

9NEWS viewers reported seeing a column of smoke.

>Video above: Wildfire smoke affects both outdoor and indoor air quality, research shows.

Coal Creek Canyon Fire Rescue said the fire started by a vehicle that was in contact with dry grass. It then spread quickly in the wind.

Arvada Fire Protection said the fire was about a quarter-mile west of Highway 93. That's near Plainview Road that goes around the east side of Coal Creek Peak.

The fire was contained by Friday night and none of the structures that had been threatened by the fire were lost.

The Coal Creek Canyon Fire Department was the lead agency battling the fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.