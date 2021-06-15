These are the Colorado counties with fire bans

With a number of brush fires already spotted across Colorado, numerous counties are putting fire restrictions in place.

COLORADO, USA — Firefighters in Colorado are already dealing with a number of small brush and wildfires across the state, and with extreme heat and drought conditions, it's only getting worse.

Some counties and forests are already instituting a stage 1 fire ban.

Here's what a stage 1 ban means:

1. You can't build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal barbecues and grills, unless it's in a permanent fire pit at a developed recreation site (think campgrounds). Gas powered stoves and grills are still okay. Fires at dispersed campsites, even in fire rings, aren't allowed.

2. You can't smoke unless you're in your car, in a building, or at a developed recreation site. There are exceptions if you're not within three feet of anything flammable.

3. You can't use a chainsaw unless it has a spark arrester installed, and you have a fire extinguisher and a shovel close by.

4. You can't weld or use an open-flame torch unless you're in an area cleared at least 10 feet on any side of you, and you have a fire extinguisher close by.

5. No fireworks or other explosives.

The fine for breaking the ban includes $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offense, on top of restitution.

Detailed information about fire restrictions can be found here, or in this helpful infographic from Grand County:

Grand County is moving into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at noon on Wednesday, June 16th.



So who's enacting the bans, and when?

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.:

Friday at 12:01 a.m.: