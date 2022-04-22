Fast-moving fire forcing evacuations in southeast Colorado

The communities of Brandon and Chivington in Kiowa County were evacuating, and Highway 96 was closed.

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — The communities of Brandon and Chivington in southeast Colorado were evacuating Friday afternoon for a fast-moving grass fire.

Kiowa County said on Facebook at about 3 p.m. Friday that anyone north of Highway 96 in the Chivington and Brandon areas should prepare to evacuate.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said that the Kiowa County Community building at the fairgrounds in Eads was open for the residents who have had to evacuate.

Highway 96 was closed between County Road 57.3 and County Road 54 near Brandon in Kiowa County, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

It was unclear how large the wildfire was. Kiowa County is a sparsely populated county in far eastern Colorado, north of Lamar and Las Animas.

Michael Buchanan, sheriff of neighboring Cheyenne County, said the fire was burning north of Highway 96 and that Cheyenne Wells and Kit Carson were providing mutual aid.

