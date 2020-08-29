3 firefighters battling the Cameron Peak Fire test positive for COVID-19

Eight total firefighters are currently quarantined. Five are awaiting test results.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Three firefighters who have been battling the Cameron Peak Fire burning in northern Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the public information officer for the Cameron Peak Fire. She said the three firefighters were on the same engine crew, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms.

Those three firefighters have been placed in quarantine. One of the firefighters had contact with five other firefighters, and those five have also been placed in quarantine.

No additional information about the positive cases for the Cameron Peak Fire could be immediately shared.

The Cameron Peak Fire was 22,971 acres as of this writing, and is burning 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. Its cause is unknown.

For the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction, firefighters self-report COVID-19 symptoms every day. Temperature checks are mandatory for everyone in the fire camp.

Firefighters who show novel coronavirus symptoms are quarantined until receiving test results.